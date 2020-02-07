Pokémon GO, not only Raikou: other Shadow Pokémon have appeared in the game!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

February of Pokémon GO promises to be decidedly full of events, some unpublished, such as the new "Hour of the mysterious Bonus" held on Thursday 6 February, and others already experienced by the public.

In this regard, continue the Shadow Pokémon sightings within the universe of Pokémon GO. In particular, during this month, the Trainers will be able to try to face the Shadow version of Raikou, Legendary Pokémon of the Electric type which first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. For all the details on the event, on the pages of Everyeye you can find a useful guide that illustrates how to catch Raikou Shadow in Pokémon GO.

Surprisingly, however, the Trainers will be able to devote themselves to the rescue of further creatures fallen into the hands of the perfidious GO Rocket team. As announced by the official Pokémon GO Italy Twitter account, it is, in particular, about three new Shadow Pokémon, all belonging to the first generation Game Freak creatures:

Vulpix : Fire-type Pokémon;

: Fire-type Pokémon; Exeggutor : Grass / Psychic type Pokémon;

: Grass / Psychic type Pokémon; Omastar: Water / Rock type Pokémon;

Are you ready to try and add these creatures to your Pokémon team?

In closing, we take this opportunity to remind you that among the many special events organized for the community by the developers of Niantic, we find the Valentine's Day celebration in Pokémon GO, which will host, among others, several Chromatic / Shiny Pokémon.