Pokémon GO: Niantic is taking some time for Mega Evolutions, that's why

Announced more than a month ago, the Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions have not yet made their debut and in a recent movie published by Niantic more details were provided on this new feature coming in free to play for Android and Apple devices.

Matt Slemon, Pokémon GO project lead, confirmed that the team is still working on Mega Evolutions and is taking extra time to implement them:

"They can reassure you that the Pokémon you currently own are the same ones that will be able to evolve in the future. So that Charizard that you captured in the first month since the game was released is a possible candidate for Mega Evolution. Everyone can mega evolve and we are very happy that this feature is about to make its debut. We will let you know more details about it shortly. "

However, it seems that Mega Evolutions are not the only new arrival, since also the level Postal Code is about to undergo some changes:

"We want you to have a better experience of reaching levels above 40 than what you did to reach that level. In any case, exceeding that threshold will continue to be complex, as that is exactly how we intend to structure the level system."

"The ways in which you accumulate experience will also change slightly and you will find out more details about the new system in the coming months."

In short, it seems that Niantic has several surprises in store for its players and some of these could make their debut in the game over the next few weeks.

