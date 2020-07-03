Pokemon GO new: Larvitar and Kyurem arrive in July

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced a series of news for Pokemon GO that will make their debut during the month of July, including the arrival of Larvitar, Kyurem and new events Featured Pokemon Hours.

Until 22:00 on Saturday 1st August 2020, it will be possible to meet Larvitar, the Pokémon Peldisasso, in the extraordinary discovery, also available in Chromatic version for the luckiest trainers.

Hours of the Pokémon in the foreground

Also in July the Pokemon Ore appointment in the foreground returns, scheduled every Tuesday 18:00, starring a different Pokemon every week and an extra bonus.

Tuesday 7 July: the Pokémon in the foreground will be Taillow and you will get a double amount of candy by transferring Pokémon

Tuesday 14 July: the main Pokémon will be Zubat and you will get a double amount of XP by evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, July 21: the Pokémon in the foreground will be Oddish and you will get a double amount of stardust by capturing Pokémon

Tuesday 28 July: the main Pokémon will be Buizel and you will get double the amount of XP by capturing Pokémon

Kyurem form in five star raids

After Reshiram and Zekrom, now Kyurem form is coming: From 22:00 on Tuesday July 7, the Pokémon Border will be waiting for you to be challenged in the five-star raids. Also, every Wednesday at 18:00 there will be hours of raids starring this Legendary Pokemon.