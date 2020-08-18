Pokémon GO, new Community Days: all the details on votes and creatures protagonists

Share it:

All aspiring Pokémon Masters and Masters can begin preparing their Poké Balls for upcoming appointments with the Pokémon GO Community Day.

After introducing the four Pokémon candidates to become protagonists of the next two events, Niantic announces that the voting will be held between Sunday 23 is Monday 24th August. During the two days, players will be able to express their preferences via Twitter by participating in the survey launched by the official English-language account of Pokémon GO. the winning creature will be the protagonist of the Community Day of September, the runner-up will appear on the Community Day of October.

As usual, featured Poket Monsters will have a chance to learn one during Pokémon GO Community Days exclusive move in conjunction with evolution. Here are the details for the four candidates:

Charmander : evolving from Charmeleon, Charizard will learn Dragon Breath, Dragon-type fast attack;

: evolving from Charmeleon, Charizard will learn Dragon Breath, Dragon-type fast attack; Caterpie : evolving from Metapod, Butterfree will learn Typhoon, Flying-type charged attack;

: evolving from Metapod, Butterfree will learn Typhoon, Flying-type charged attack; Grimer : evolving from a Grimer or a Grimer of Alola, Muk or Muk of Alola will learn Fire Punch, charged attack of Fire type;

: evolving from a Grimer or a Grimer of Alola, Muk or Muk of Alola will learn Fire Punch, charged attack of Fire type; Porygon: evolving from Porygon2, Porygon-Z will learn Triplet, a Normal-type attack able to reduce the opponent's attack and defense;

More details on the bonuses will be announced later, while the winning creatures of the poll will be announced shortly after the voting ends.