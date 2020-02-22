Pokémon GO, new Community Day: all the details on the event on Saturday 22 February

Share it:

In a February full of special events for the mobile title, a new one could not be missing Pokémon GO Community Day, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 22 February 2020.

Over the past few weeks, the community of aspiring Pokémon Masters has had the opportunity to contribute to the choice of the creature protagonist of the event. Through a voting system, the lucky winner was finally Rhyhorn. The First Generation Pokémon and Rock / Earth type he will therefore be the absolute protagonist of the event.

The new Community Day, as usual, will take place for a very limited period of time, between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm of the Italian time zone. For the entire duration of the event, a special in-game bonus will be active: in particular, users will be able to get one triple amount of stardust from capture. Recently, the special move that starred in the event was also revealed: it's about Wrecker, which can only be learned from Rhyperior.

Pending the start of the Pokémon GO Community Day in February 2020, we remind the players that the special event dedicated to friendship in Pokémon GO is also active. In closing, we report to the trainers struggling with the completion of the Pokémon GO Pokédex, that it is now possible to obtain Fossil Pokémon from the hatching of the 7 Km Eggs.