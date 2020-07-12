Pokemon GO: new challenge against Jessie and James on the Meowth hot air balloon

Share it:

Coaches of Pokemon GOTeam Rocket's Jessie and James took control of Pokemon GO and came into play with Meowth's … hot air balloon!

"As Team GO Rocket's hot air balloons roam the skies, we investigated those two further. Recruits driving hot air balloons are as perplexed as we are about where these two characters come from. From what we know, Team GO Rocket has assigned of shadow Pokémon to protect Jessie and James as they seek a way to create many more. This is where you come in! Check the map to see if Jessie and James' Meowth Hot Air Balloon is flying over your area. When it appears, touch it to challenge them."

They are also available in the shop avatar objects of Jessie and James, the two villains of Team Rocket do not seem willing to stop and surely we will see them again soon in the world of Pokemon GO, probably as part of the summer events to celebrate the game's fourth anniversary.

Pokemon GO has recorded record numbers in recent months despite the Coronavirus emergency, Niantic Labs has heavily modified every aspect of the game to allow coaches to continue to have fun while staying at home, in total safety.