Pokémon GO: Mincinno, Woobat and special events now available for a limited period

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The day of February 2, first Sunday of the month, offers Coaches of Pokémon GO several special events with a limited duration: here are all the details.

First, the is now available targeted research by Minccino, which will remain available in-game until 17:00 in the Italian time zone. Completing the different missions will allow players to meet the Pokémon Chinchilla, even in shiny / chromatic version, but not only. To celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Mouse, it will be possible to come across more frequently in the following creation: Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat. Furthermore, Minccino can also be obtained by hatching 5 km eggs.

Also, in the context of the many February events in Pokémon GO, the protagonist of the encounters of extraordinary discovery is woobat: Pokémon appears for the first time in the mobile game. Players will be able to take advantage of it until 22:00 on March 1st. By meeting him, it will also be possible to obtain Bonus Woobat candy.

In closing, we remind you that the Pokémon GO development team has recently made available all the details on the Lotte GO League. The latter include details of various kinds: starting from the different Leagues, until the alternation of the competitive seasons and the possibility of obtaining rewards.