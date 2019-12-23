Pokémon GO: legendary raids by Lugia and Ho-Oh still available for a few hours

Share it:

During the last weekend, a special event based on Legendary Raids dedicated to Lugia and Ho-Oh was held inside Pokémon GO. Fortunately for Italian users, it is still possible to participate in timed activities for a few hours.

Thanks to a simple question of time zone, all the European players of the famous Niantic Games title will enjoy a few extra hours to face the two legendary creatures and get the rewards that derive from them. We remind you that during the event not only will you have the opportunity to catch the two Pokémon, but there is also the possibility of running into their very rare chromatic version.

In case you missed it, the Adventure Companions feature is now available in the famous mobile title, thanks to which trainers from all over the world can be accompanied by any Pokémon from their collection, take care of it and increasing its level of affinity with him, in order to obtain bonuses of various kinds.

Have you read our in-depth guide to Virizon's Raid in Pokémon GO? Inside the article you will find all the details on the creature's moves and on the best Pokémon to use to defeat it.