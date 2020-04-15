Pokémon Go is updated with new features to adapt to confinement

Share it:

A few days ago we told you that Niantic announced more changes to adapt the experience of Pokemon go to the global situation of confinement that we are experiencing due to the coronavirus crisis. Well, today the company has announced new developments in this regard.

In this way, a series of changes will come – in the coming days – desasaplanded so that the title can be enjoyed from home. From new ways to get Pokémon, to the possibility of receiving gifts of all kinds. Here we tell you all the details.

To begin with, from the next update we can make Raids from home through a very simple system. As if that were not enough, thereafter we will also receive an additional field investigation task daily without having to turn a PokéStop. Also, as we run out of gifts, your friend Pokémon will venture to nearby PokéStops and bring some gifts for you to send to your friends.

On the other hand, it will also be possible to boost your Pokémon to the desired CP using all the necessary candies and Stardust at the same time. And after using Star Piece, Lucky Egg, or Incense, you'll be able to use more of the same item to extend the item's effect beyond the usual 30-minute limit. In other words, you no longer have to wait for an item effect to expire before you can use another. Last but not least, the desasapland of the battle screen will be improved.

As for the issue of Raids, the system to be used will work through a Remote Raid Pass. That is, we can join any Raid Battle that we can see on the "Nearby" screen or that we can touch on the map.

And it will only take one Remote Raid Pass to join each raid. Although only a limited number of Remote Raid Passes can be maintained at a time. You have more detailed information on each of those aspects on the game's official blog.