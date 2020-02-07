Pokémon GO is getting ready to celebrate Pokémon Day: Clone monsters are back!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On February 27, like every year, Pokémon Day is celebrated, the day when the first video games were launched in Japan in 1996. Of course, also Pokémon GO is preparing to celebrate this important anniversary.

How? From 22:00 on Tuesday 25 February to 22:00 on Monday 2 March a special event will take place, during which they will appear Wild Pikachu and Eevee with party hats. Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle with the same look will hatch instead from the 7 km Eggs. There is even the possibility that some of these party Pokémon are chromatic! Mewtwo Armored, singing on, will return to the 5 Star Raid, where he will be able to launch the special Psychobotta charged attack.

On February 27, among other things, the animated film Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution will arrive on Netflix. For the occasion, some Clone Pokémon, including Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, will appear in four-star raids. To encourage participation, Niantic has prepared a bonus for all Trainers, who will be able to do for the duration of the event up to two special exchanges per day.

It's not over yet! Sunday 1st March, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, i Nidorino with party hat will appear in two star raids, while i Gengar who know the Lick and Psychic attacks and wearing party hats will appear in four-star raids. If you are lucky, you can even meet them in a shiny version. You can receive up to five raid tickets for free during the event by running the photo discs in the Gyms.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the Valentine's Day event will take place on February 14, and that the Community Day of February 2020 will take place on Saturday 22 from 11:00 to 14:00: the protagonist, voted by the coaches, will be Rhyhorn!