Pokemon GO invaded by Team Rocket hot air balloons

After being spotted in the skies of Monaco, Team Rocket's hot air balloons have done now their appearance in Pokemon GO and Niantic Labs invites you to keep your eyes pointed upward to locate them.

According to the reports received, the hot air balloons they seem to appear rarely and only once every few hours but during conquests they may appear more often. Here are the instructions issued by the developers to facilitate the task:

Touch Team GO Rocket's hot air balloon, choose your fight groups and defeat Team GO Rocket to save their shadow Pokémon

When your Rocket radar is active, you can find a Team GO Rocket hot air balloon piloted by Sierra, Cliff or Arlo

It seems that even the leader of Team GO Rocket can be found aboard one of their hot air balloons! By activating the Rocket super radar, Giovanni's hot air balloon will surely appear

This is only the first of the big events for summer 2020, Pokemon GO is celebrating its fourth birthday this year and Niantic Labs has many new features in store for the next few weeks, all of which are strictly playable. without leaving home, to safeguard the health of the coaches in this delicate period for the whole world.