Pokemon GO: how to get Pokemon Shadow Shiny and with perfect IV easily

The coaches of Pokemon GO have discovered a trick that allows you to get easier Pokemon Shadow Shiny (chromatic) with perfect IV statistics. In this mini-guide we explain how it works.

First you will have to defeat one of the three leaders of the Team Rocket, in order to get the relevant Shadow Pokemon of your interest as a reward. If you don't know how to do it, just consult our mini-guide that explains how to find and defeat Pokemon GO's three Rocket Team leaders Rock, Sierra and Argo. At this point you can take advantage of the trick that we explain below.

How to easily catch Pokemon Shadow Shiny and with perfect IV in Pokemon GO

After defeating a Team Rocket leader, you will receive their Shadow Pokemon as a reward. This can be normal or Shiny, and can have perfect IV and PL statistics or not, in a completely random way. It will therefore take a little luck to find a Shiny Shadow Pokemon and at the same time with perfect IV and statistics, but thanks to a trick you can quickly increase these chances. Like? By taking advantage of the fact that Team Rocket leader's reward regenerates every 70 minutes!

You just have to find and defeat a leader of Team Rocket, look at the reward to see if it is a Shiny and / or perfect Shadow Pokemon, and otherwise leave, store the position of the PokeStop where you faced off against Team Rocket leader, and finally get back on the spot after 70 minutes to get a new reward. You can repeat the operation within the same day, until you get the desired result. Have you already done it?

We want to clarify that this trick is available when we report the mini-guide, but we do not exclude the possibility that Niantic will end up removing it with the publication of the next patches.

Meanwhile, remember that on our pages we have also explained how to beat Giovanni and capture Moltres Ombra in Pokemon GO.