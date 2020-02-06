Pokemon GO: how to get and catch Raikou Shadow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In February the players of Pokemon GO they can devote themselves to special research entitled "A Professor's Work Never Ends". In this mini-guide we explain how to complete it, in order to get the related rewards and get Raikou Shadow.

In addition to the field research of February 2020, the coaches of Pokemon GO they can try to catch Raikou Shadow completing the special quest "A Professor's Work Never Ends". Below we explain how to complete all phases of this mission, indicating the relative rewards provided.

Phase 1

Visit 10 Pokestop: meet Sandslash.

Defeat 3 Team Rocket henchmen: 500 XP (our guide who explains how to defeat Team Rocket can help).

Catch a Shadow Pokemon: 500 XP, 500 Star Dust.

Overall Rewards: 10 Pokeballs, 10 Berries.

Phase 2

Visit 3 Pokestops in a row in one day: 750 XP.

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon: 750 XP.

Win in 5 Raids: 750 XP, 1000 Star Dust.

Overall rewards: 3 Hyperpoints, 3 Revitalizers.

Phase 3

Use 6 super-effective charged attacks in gyms: 1000 XP.

Win 3 battles in the Lotte GO League: 1000 XP (for more information, see our guide to the Lotte GO League).

Defeat 6 Team Rocket henchmen: 1000 XP, 1500 Star Dust

Total rewards: 15 Megaball, 5 Baccananas.

Phase 4

Defeat Team Rocket leader Arlo: 1250 XP.

Defeat Team Rocket Cliff leader: 1250 XP.

Defeat the leader of Team Rocket Sierra: 1250 XP.

Overall Rewards: 2000 Star Dust, 1 Rocket Radar GO, 3 Gold Berries.

At this stage our guide that explains how to beat Cliff, Sierra and Arlo could be useful.

Phase 5

Find the boss of Team Rocket: 2500 Star Dust.

Take on the Team Rocket boss: 1500 XP.

Defeat the Team Rocket boss: 3 Silver Baccananas, 3000 Star Dust.

Total rewards: 3000 Star Dust, 1 TM Fast, 1 TM Loaded.

Phase 6

Already completed: 2000 XP.

Already completed: 2000 XP.

Already completed: 2000 XP.

Overall Rewards: 3 MAX Revitalizers, 20 Ultraballs, 3 Rare Candies

How to catch Raikou Shadow in Pokemon GO

To catch Raikou Shadow you have to defeat John in phase 5 of the special research "A Professor's job never ends", as seen last month when we explained how to beat Giovanni and capture Moltres Ombra. Remember that Raikou Ombra can only be obtained during this special research mission, which will be active until the end of February. So hurry up and don't miss the chance!