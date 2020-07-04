Pokémon GO: how to get a Flying Pikachu for free

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pokémon GO, Niantic Labs has introduced a series of extra challenges and some exclusive creatures to capture in the mobile game, among which we find the famous Flying Pikachu.
The funny creature can be found around the map or in raids, but there is a way to be sure to meet it and add it to your collection. By completing some of the new searches, in fact, you will be able to meet a Flying Pikachu with a good chance that it is also Chromatic.
Here are the challenges to complete:
Phase 1
- Catch 20 Pokemon – 100 Stardust
- Do 5 great throws – 10 Poke Balls
- Use 5 Berries to facilitate the capture of Pokemon – 5 Baccananas
- Rewards: 100 EXP, 1 gold Baccalampon, 10 Mega Ball
Phase 2
- Catch 30 Pokemon – 300 Stardust
- Perform 10 great throws – 10 Mega Balls
- Transfer 20 Pokemon – 20 Poke Ball
- Rewards: Ducklett, 300 XP, 1 silver Baccananas
Phase 3
- Catch 50 Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust
- Make an excellent throw – 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 20 Great Balls
- Rewards: Flying Pikachu (can be Chromatic), 1 Rare Candy, 1 Star Fragment
Elite challenges
- Catch 100 Pokemon – 5 Poke Ball
- Catch 25 different Pokemon species – 5 Mega Ball
- Do 50 great throws – 5 Ultra Balls
- Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Star Dust, 5 Baccalampon
Speaking of events, did you know that Gastly will be the protagonist of the July Community Day?
