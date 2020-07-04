Pokémon GO: how to get a Flying Pikachu for free

Share it:

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pokémon GO, Niantic Labs has introduced a series of extra challenges and some exclusive creatures to capture in the mobile game, among which we find the famous Flying Pikachu.

The funny creature can be found around the map or in raids, but there is a way to be sure to meet it and add it to your collection. By completing some of the new searches, in fact, you will be able to meet a Flying Pikachu with a good chance that it is also Chromatic.

Here are the challenges to complete:

Phase 1

Catch 20 Pokemon – 100 Stardust

Do 5 great throws – 10 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to facilitate the capture of Pokemon – 5 Baccananas

Rewards: 100 EXP, 1 gold Baccalampon, 10 Mega Ball

Phase 2

Catch 30 Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Perform 10 great throws – 10 Mega Balls

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 20 Poke Ball

Rewards: Ducklett, 300 XP, 1 silver Baccananas

Phase 3

Catch 50 Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Make an excellent throw – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 20 Great Balls

Rewards: Flying Pikachu (can be Chromatic), 1 Rare Candy, 1 Star Fragment

Elite challenges

Catch 100 Pokemon – 5 Poke Ball

Catch 25 different Pokemon species – 5 Mega Ball

Do 50 great throws – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Star Dust, 5 Baccalampon

