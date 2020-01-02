Pokemon GO: how to defeat Giovanni and capture Shadow Moltres

Share it:

Among the various Pokemon GO news from the beginning of 2020, it will be possible to capture in January Moltres Shadow after defeating John. In this mini-guide we explain how to do it, showing you the best Pokemon and the most effective moves to use against the leader of Team Rocket.

Facing and defeating Giovanni in Pokemon GO during the month of January 2020, you will be able to free Moltres Shadow and add it to your collection. Let's see how.

How to find and face Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Before arriving in Giovanni you will have to find and beat Cliff, Sierra and Argo. After defeating them, Professor Willow will give you a Super Rocket Radar, tool you can use to track down Giovanni. But pay attention: some coaches will pretend to be Giovanni in disguise, so keep looking until you find the authentic one.

How to beat John and catch Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO

Giovanni will field three Pokemon. The first will always be Persian, the second will be one between Cloyster, Kangaskhan and Garchomp, while the third will be Moltres Ombra.

If you want to prepare yourself better to face these Pokemon and defeat Giovanni, we recommend deploying the following attackers against each opposing creature (on the side we indicate the relative moves to use):

Best Pokemon to use against Persian

Lucario : Counterattack, Crescipugno

: Counterattack, Crescipugno Machamp : Counter attack, Hand punch

: Counter attack, Hand punch Blaziken : Counterattack, Focallash

: Counterattack, Focallash Poliwrath: Colpodifango, Crescipugno

Best Pokemon to use against Cloyster

Lucario : Counterattack, Crescipugno

: Counterattack, Crescipugno Machamp : Counter attack, Hand punch

: Counter attack, Hand punch Blaziken : Counterattack, Focallash

: Counterattack, Focallash Poliwrath: Colpodifango, Crescipugno

Best Pokemon to use against Kangaskhan

Dragonite : Dragospiro, Typhoon, Dragartigli

: Dragospiro, Typhoon, Dragartigli Poliwrath : Colpodifango, Crescipugno

: Colpodifango, Crescipugno Machamp: Counter attack, Hand punch

Best Pokemon to use against Garchomp

Dragonite : Dragospiro, Typhoon, Dragartigli

: Dragospiro, Typhoon, Dragartigli Regice : Bora, Frozen Breath

: Bora, Frozen Breath Mamoswine: Polneve, Slavina

Best Pokemon to use against Shadow Moltres

Tyranitar : Felling, Pietrataglio

: Felling, Pietrataglio Regirock : Focalcoplo, Pietrataglio

: Focalcoplo, Pietrataglio Aggron : Felling, Pietrataglio

: Felling, Pietrataglio Typhlosion: Ombrartigli, Vampata

Using the Pokemon that we have reported to you in this mini-guide, therefore, you will be able to face Giovanni to the best of your ability, in order to defeat him more easily and obtain Moltres Ombra, so as to add him to your collection. Have you already done it? Let us know in the comments.