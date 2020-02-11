Pokemon GO: how to catch Riolu and Hippopotas Shiny

Share it:

Thanks to the new event in the Sinnoh region, the players of Pokemon GO they can start looking for the shiny versions of Riolu is Hippopotas. In this mini-guide we explain how to find and capture them, in order to add them to your collection.

The color versions of Riolu and Hippopotas can be captured differently. Let's see how.

How to catch chromatic (shiny) Hippopotas in Pokemon GO

Hippopotas shiny can be met very simply at wild state. All you have to do to get it, then, is to explore the map until you meet it, then capture it and add it to your collection. You just have to arm yourself with due patience.

Remember that during the Sinnoh event it will be easier to meet Hippopotas, which is why we recommend you take advantage of it to find the chromatic version of the Pokemon more quickly.

How to catch color (shiny) Riolu in Pokemon GO

Unlike Hippopotas, the version color of Riolu it can only be obtained hatching the 7 km eggs. Recall that 7 km eggs can only be found in friendship packages, so you just have to swap these packages at will until you can find Riolu shiny from hatching eggs. Did you do it?

