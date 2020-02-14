Pokemon GO: how to catch Lickitung, Chansey and Happiny Shiny

Share it:

During the Pokemon GO Valentine's Day 2020 event it will be possible to meet and capture the (shiny) color versions of Lickitung, Chansey is Happiny. In this mini-guide we explain how to best prepare yourself to do it.

The shiny versions of Lickitung, Chansey is Happiny will be available during the Pokemon GO Valentine's Day 2020 event, an event that we remember to be scheduled between 08:00 on Friday 14 February and 22:00 on Monday 17 February. We explain how to take advantage of the opportunity to get these three rare color variations.

How to catch Chansey Shiny in Pokemon GO

The color variant of Chansey can be encountered simply at wild state. The chances of meeting him in shiny version will be low, so you will have to count on a good dose of luck and perseverance. During the Valentine's Day event, however, you can take advantage of the fact that i Bait modules Normal will last 6 hours: use them to increase the chances of meeting Chansey, and keep looking until you find it in a chromatic version.

How to catch Happiny Shiny in Pokemon GO

You will have a chance to find Happiny shiny inside 7 km eggs. Recall that 7 km eggs can only be found in friendship packages, so you just have to exchange these packages at will until you can find Chromatic Happiny from the hatching of the eggs.

How to catch Lickitung Shiny in Pokemon GO

To continue the celebrations of Valentine's Day 2020, from 14:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 15 February it will be possible to face Lickitung in 4-star raids. With a good deal of luck, Lickitung will appear in its shiny variant. You just have to participate in the raid until you meet it in a chromatic version. You receive up to 5 raid tickets for free during the event by spinning the discs in the Gyms, so take advantage of the opportunity!