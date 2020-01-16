Pokémon GO: how to beat Giovanni and Team GO Rocket leaders

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Team GO Rocket has been one of the great novelties of Pokémon GO in 2019, one of the incentives Niantic has given players to continue opening the app daily. Dark Pokémon have been a constant, as well as their purification, but the really fun and challenging research has been culminating in the confrontation against Giovanni. We update our guide to find him and his henchmen.

The first, therefore, is to complete the six phases of the special investigation, Lurking in the shadows. It will not be until phase number 4/6 when we face the Leader Arlo, Sierra and Cliff, all of them with 1250 experience points when defeating them with a reward of 200 stellar dusts, a Super Radar Rocket and 3 Berries Frambu.

We remember that to find each one of them it is necessary to have a Radar Rocket, which requires a total of 6 mysterious components. And to get these components you need to defeat the recruits. The procedure, therefore, is simple: defeat at least six recruits to manufacture the radars and, finally, find the whereabouts of Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

How to defeat Arlo, Sierra and Cliff: best counters

Arlo You can have the following equipment configurations: Scyther with Magnezone and Scizor / Scyther with Crobat and Dragonite or Scyther with Gyarados and Charizard. In this case, the best we can do to end Scyther is to use Pokémon like Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhymperior or Mamoswine.

You can have the following equipment configurations: Scyther with Magnezone and Scizor / Scyther with Crobat and Dragonite or Scyther with Gyarados and Charizard. In this case, the best we can do to end Scyther is to use Pokémon like Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhymperior or Mamoswine. Mountain range It always has Sneasel, so we will respond with Pokémon like Machamp, Conkeldurr or Breelo, always with Counterattack and Dynamic Fist or Wave. Its configuration is as follows: Sneasel, Hypno and Lapras / Sneasel, Alakazam and Houndoom.

It always has Sneasel, so we will respond with Pokémon like Machamp, Conkeldurr or Breelo, always with Counterattack and Dynamic Fist or Wave. Its configuration is as follows: Sneasel, Hypno and Lapras / Sneasel, Alakazam and Houndoom. Cliff He always has Meowth as the first Pokémon; his second may be Snorlax or Sandslash, while Flygon may also appear in second place. In the third option we have seen him with Tyranitar, Infernape and Torterra. A team with names like Machamp to placate Meowth is ideal for its Fight typology, but others like Mamoswine or Flygon may be the best response to dragons. In the case of Monferno, a Water-type Pokémon is the best option.

How to find and defeat Giovanni: best counters

Before facing him we have to find him. If we find it, we will release the darkness of your dark Pokémon, Articuno / Zapdos / Moltres, who can we purify if we manage to capture him after the fight. The Super Radar Rocket It is the necessary object to challenge Giovanni, an object that we receive when we finish with Sierra, Arlo and Cliff. The confrontation is limited to certain hours and in specific places.

To defeat Giovanni we must have more than one option in mind, one for each of his Pokémon. In this way, we contemplate the strategy as follows since the team of the great leader of Team GO Rocket has Persian (one), Cloyster / Kanghaskhan / Garchomp (2 and Articuno / Zapdos / Moltres (3).

First confrontation of the fight against Giovanni

Persian: Machamp, Hariyama and Lucario. Three fighting-type Pokémon with high statistics in attack, perfect for placating him with super-effective movements. Since it is not very complicated to end it, we recommend not spending the attack charged against Persian and save it for others like Cloyster.

Second confrontation of the fight against Giovanni

Cloyster: Once we have defeated Persian, one of Giovanni's second options may be Cloyster. Being a weak Pokémon to fight and rock type attacks, it is quite advisable to take Pokémon like Machamp with Counterattack and Dynamic Fist; An alternative is Breloom, which with the Counterattack and Loop Grass can save us this second confrontation of combat very easily.

Kangaskhan: Another of Giovanni's second options is Kangaskhan. Luckily, Machamp also serves us, as does Breloom, so both Cloyster and Kangaskhan will have the same counter on the team that we recommend: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist. It should be said that Blaziken is here an ideal alternative for having a Wave On, but we believe that the versatility of Machamp is more conducive to not having guaranteed which Pokémon we will have as an opponent.

Garchomp: It is not necessary to squeeze your head a lot to realize that it is the least desirable option in the second confrontation of the fight against Giovanni. Garchomop is a Sinnoh beast, a Pokémon with extraordinary characteristics, which bring it closer to the legendary. Alud is the attack that you must keep in mind, always; or, failing that, Ice Ray. Therefore, Glaceon and Weavile are perfect candidates to face Garchomp. We also recommend Mamoswine, but having this evolutionary form is much less common than the previous ones.Perhaps you can tell us why we do not recommend Dragonite, but the reason is very simple: being Dragon type, it is super effective against Garchomp, but he It is also against us.

Third confrontation of the fight against Giovanni

Articuno: Tyranitar with Sharp and Antiaircraft Rock, Metagross with Bullet Fist and Meteor Fist, Raikou with Impactrueno and Volt Cruel, Moltres with Choking and Fire Spin, Armaldo with Cortefueria and Pedrada. Any of these options will guarantee us the possible victory.

Zapdos: Since the rotation occurred and not only Articuno can appear to us, Zapdos has the particularity that with its combination of types it can serve us with the options that we mentioned previously. Be before an Electric / Flying type Pokémon, so a Mamoswine, Glaceon or Weavile with Alud (charged attack) and their respective usual simple attacks, such as Helad Ridge, Snow Powder and Frosty Fog, will be more than enough.

Moltres: It seems to us one of the most complicated options, with sincerity. Being a Fire type, the team that we have been recommending so far is not, by any means, ideal to face the Legendary Bird of Kanto surrounded by flames. If you go with a Rampardos with Avalanche it will last a matter of seconds, as well as if you use a Tyranitar with Sharp Rock or Aerodactyl with Avalanche.