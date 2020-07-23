Pokemon GO: here is the date of the third season of the League Lotte GO

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced the launch date of the Pokemon GO League Lotte GO Season 3, starting next week with some news related to the events to be held during the next season.

The third season will begin on Monday 27 July: you can expect final rewards similar to those seen in the second season, the third season will follow the same structure already tested but with an important addition: the Premier Cup coming also in the Ultra League.

The Mega League will take place from 22:00 CET on Monday 27 July 2020 to 22:00 CET on Monday 10 August.

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup are scheduled from 22:00 CET on Monday 10 August to 22:00 CET on Monday 24 August. The Premier Cup will have a limit of 2,500 PL.

The Master League and its Premier Cup will take place from 22:00 CET on Monday 24 August to 22:00 CET on Monday 7 September. This Premier Cup will have no PL limit.

All three leagues and the Premier Cup (without PL limit) will be available from 22:00 CET on Monday 7 September to 22:00 CET on Monday 14 September. The fourth season will begin at 22:00 CET on Monday 14 September.

Niantic also shared new details on the Pokemon GO Fest, the event born for celebrate the four years of Pokemon GO and that this year will be held in virtual form due to the Coronavirus epidemic.