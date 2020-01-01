Pokémon GO: here are some of the fifth generation Pokémon coming

Share it:

As already anticipated in the last official release of Niantic last year, in 2020 Pokémon GO will welcome new fifth-generation Pokémon from the Unova region. The development team didn't unbalance their identity, but the data miners found a valuable clue about it.

Browsing like them usual between game files, they found out a new loading screen which is not yet visible to players in a conventional way. The image in question, which you can also view by going to the bottom of this news, shows several Pokémon already present in the game (Gible, Nidorina, Tyranitar, Mightyena, Quilava, Marill and Pikachu) and three currently not available, or Scolipede, Axew and Sewaddle, all belonging to the fifth generation.

Unless there are sudden changes from the development team, these three Unova Pokémon are highly likely to make their debut over the next few months. Furthermore, the fact that the image presents a snowy landscape could suggest that they will be added during the winter.

A bubbly start 2020 is expected for Pokémon GO: Moltres Ombra will soon be the protagonist of a Special Research by Team GO Rocket, while the Extraordinary Discovery of January (active from 22:00 this evening until the same time on February 1) is dedicated to a Lapras capable of carrying out the Ice Break and Ice Beam attacks. Tomorrow, January 2, a Sincroavventura Maratuova will start, while from 7 to 14 January Heatran will be the protagonist of the Five Star Raid. Finally, remember that the Community Day of January will take place on the 19th from 11:00 to 14:00.