Pokémon GO has made more profits in 2019 than in its launch year

All the improvements and news that Niantic has been adding to Pokémon GO Since its birth 2016 they have paid off with economic benefits in 2019 superior to those of their launch year.

As usual, it is the experts of Sensor Tower who share the performance that the main mobile games have had during the past year, highlighting a growth for Pokémon GO that certifies its freshness.

We are talking about almost $ 900 million in spending by Pokémon GO players in regards to last year. Of course, the game came out in April 2016 and the 2019 figure takes into account the 12 months of the year, but you have to take into account the global phenomenon that led to the launch and the fever it generated. Not surprisingly, 832 million in benefits were collected on those dates.

That a free game has been so close to $ 1 billion is enough proof that it remains attractive to a group of players important enough. The future in the medium term is more than assured.