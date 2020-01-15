Pokemon GO: Guide to Search Filters for IV, PL, PS, Type, Moves

Thanks to the new ones search filters introduced by Niantic Labs, in Pokemon GO you can now categorize your creatures based on different parameters, such as Fight Points, IVs, moves and more. Below we explain how all keywords in search filters work.
To use i search filters just enter the following keywords in the Pokemon search bar:
- 1 *: shows all Pokémon that have at least one star in the IVs
- 2 *: Shows all Pokémon that have at least two stars in the IVs
- 3 *: Shows all Pokémon that have at least three stars in the IVs
- 4 *: Shows all Pokémon with perfect IV
- @Name Move: shows all Pokémon that have the move specified in "Move Name".
- @Type: shows all Pokémon that have at least one move of that Type
- Male: shows all male Pokémon
- Female: shows all female Pokémon
- Legendary: Show all Legendary Pokémon
- Mythical: shows all Mythical Pokémon
- Chromatic: Show all Shiny Pokémon
- Lucky: show all Lucky Pokémon (only swap ones)
- Alola: shows all Pokémon in the Alola region
- Shadow: shows all Dark Pokémon
- Purified: shows all Purified Pokémon
You will take advantage of this new feature of search filters in Pokemon GO? It could be very useful to find your creatures immediately, especially if you have a good number of them.
Speaking of the activities available in Pokemon GO, we remind you that on our pages we have proposed the guide to the field research of January 2020. As regards the latest innovations introduced, however, we report that the evolutions have come through exchange.
Add Comment