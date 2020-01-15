Pokemon GO: Guide to Search Filters for IV, PL, PS, Type, Moves

Share it:

Thanks to the new ones search filters introduced by Niantic Labs, in Pokemon GO you can now categorize your creatures based on different parameters, such as Fight Points, IVs, moves and more. Below we explain how all keywords in search filters work.

To use i search filters just enter the following keywords in the Pokemon search bar:

1 *: shows all Pokémon that have at least one star in the IVs

2 *: Shows all Pokémon that have at least two stars in the IVs

3 *: Shows all Pokémon that have at least three stars in the IVs

4 *: Shows all Pokémon with perfect IV

@Name Move: shows all Pokémon that have the move specified in "Move Name".

@Type: shows all Pokémon that have at least one move of that Type

Male: shows all male Pokémon

Female: shows all female Pokémon

Legendary: Show all Legendary Pokémon

Mythical: shows all Mythical Pokémon

Chromatic: Show all Shiny Pokémon

Lucky: show all Lucky Pokémon (only swap ones)

Alola: shows all Pokémon in the Alola region

Shadow: shows all Dark Pokémon

Purified: shows all Purified Pokémon

You will take advantage of this new feature of search filters in Pokemon GO? It could be very useful to find your creatures immediately, especially if you have a good number of them.

