Pokémon GO: guide to beat and capture Regigigas in the raids and best counters

Regigigas is back in Pokémon GO. The leader of the Regis, from the Sinnoh region, is again available in EX Raids – those that require an EX raid pass – for a limited time. Take note because, as usual, its availability will be subject to specific hours and on certain days: January 23 and 24. We review in this article the necessary advice to end it, with its characteristics, better opponents and other details.

We have to keep in mind that Regiggias (55,480 CP) is a Pokémon with special attack power. his moveset You can leave us with two quick attacks (Hidden Power and Zen Header), while in the loaded attack we have a Cement Wave, Giga Impact and Lightning. Especially dangerous the second. At level 40 and with 100 IV (Perfect Regigigas) we will see it with 4346 CP. Remember that number: if it goes like this, it is genetically perfect.

Tips to end Regigigas in the EX incursions of Pokémon GO

Given its combination of types, it is best that we focus on carrying attackers of the Fight type because Regigigas is only weak against this elementary type given its Normal type nature. You already know our weakness for Machamp, a versatile Pokémon, with enough speed and a fundamental physical attack with movements such as Counterattack and Dynamic Fist in the case of charging. Same moveset for Conkeldurr, another winning option. Finally — perhaps the best at the objective level—, Lucario with Counterattack and Aural Sphere. We leave next six opposing Pokémon to end Regigigas in the battle of the EX Raid.

Lucario : Counterattack and Aural Sphere

: Counterattack and Aural Sphere Conkeldurr : Counterattack and Dynamic Fist

: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist Machamp : Counterattack and Dynamic Fist

: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist Breloom : Counterattack and Dynamic Fist

: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist Hariyama : Counterattack and Dynamic Fist

: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist Toxicroak: Counterattack and Dynamic Fist

You can check here the full list of raid bosses available throughout this month of January in Pokémon GO. This January, specifically on Sunday the 19th, the first will take place Community Day 2020, which will feature Piplup as the main protagonist.