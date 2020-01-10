Pokémon GO: guide to beat and capture Heatran in the raids and best counters

Share it:

Heatran is back in Pokémon GO. From this January 7th until next tuesday February 4 at 22:00 CET, Sinnoh's legendary Fire / Steel type Pokémon will be seen in Level 5 raids; a creature with a very low capture rate but, if we use a good strategy and type combinations, it should not give us many problems.

This time, as confirmed by Niantic herself, Heatran it can be found even in its form shiny / variocolor. As you will see below, there are a number of common denominators in our list in terms of movements and types. On the one hand, given Heatran's weaknesses to Earth-type movements, we will prioritize the best assets in attacks loaded with this type. That is why Earthquake and Driller (in the case of Excadrill) crave the most interesting options.

Other aspects to review is that Heatran (and its shiny variant) only has a 2% capture rate, it is difficult to get hold of it. We do not recommend going with less than four people to this RAID because the options to end it in the allowed time would be very remote.

That said, Heatran has a power of 2058 to 2145 in level 20; Meanwhile in level 25 ascends from 2573 to 2681 (with sunny weather). The first movement mentioned will always be the simple one; The second is loaded.



Pokémon GO – Best counters against Heatran

Groudon with Logo and Earthquake Shot

with Logo and Earthquake Shot Rhyperior with Bofetón Mud and Earthquake

with Bofetón Mud and Earthquake Garchomp with Mud and Earthquake Shot

with Mud and Earthquake Shot Excadrill with Logo Slap and Drill

with Logo Slap and Drill Rhydon with Bofetón Mud and Earthquake

with Bofetón Mud and Earthquake Swampert with Mud and Earthquake Shot

If you usually go for a walk and use Pokémon GO with the Sincroaventura, surely you are interested that we already have our monthly article ready with all the Pokémon that we can obtain through the hatching of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs This January, 2020, including creatures that may appear in shiny form. Here we also explain how to calculate the IVs with the new valuation system.