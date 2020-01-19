Pokémon GO: guide for January Community Day (Piplup)

Share it:

We have here the first Community Day of this month of January in Pokémon GO, the first of 2020. The fifth natural year of the popular Niantic video game on iOS and Android begins and it does so with a multitude of novelties, including interchange exchange. But today we are going to focus on Piplup, who is the main protagonist of this first Community day, which we can get its shiny shape with exclusive movement if we have any luck. Let's get ready for this Sunday.

Sunday, January 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

The first and most important are the dates. If you read us from the northern hemisphere, Pokémon GO Community Day will take place from 11:00 to 14:00 (CEST), while if you are in the southern hemisphere, it should be on your clock at 3pm; until 18:00.



During these 180 minutes of the event, Piplup, initial of the Water type of the Sinnoh region, will appear much more frequently in wild encounters, with the addition that we can find it in shape shiny and with the opportunity to learn a exclusive movement which has already been revealed, provided we do so until 120 minutes after the end of the event (that is, until 3:59 p.m. in Spain).

Hidrocañón, exclusive movement during Community Day

Let's go into detail with what we are going to find. If your wish is to have a shiny shiny Empoleon with Hydro cannon (90 base damage; 47.4 DPS), which is the exclusive movement, the first thing we should do is evolve to Piplup to Prinplup (25 candies) between 11:00 and 15: 59h (CEST). Once we have Prinplup, we can evolve calmly to Empoleon (100 candies), the final form that is also type Water and Steel.



Beyond this aspect, fundamental and that should not be overlooked so as not to run out of Hicrocannon, we remember that there will be two more bonuses. On the one hand, 3 hour Bait Modules; on the other, we will need only 1/4 of the usual distance to hatch the eggs. Thus, in normal conditions a 10 km Egg will only require 2500 meters to hatch.

Recommendations for Community Day January 2020

There are a number of aspects that we like to remember whenever there is a Community Day, Tips that can be applied from this Friday to Sunday. If we are in a hurry candy, essential to evolve, it is best to have Pinia berries / Silver Pinia Berry this weekend to get as many Piplup as possible (which increase the number of candies per capture) or, failing that, put the Piplup that we want to boost immediately as buddy and walk kilometers with him. The more Piplup captured, the more options we get the desired shiny.

Finally, we also recommend leaving home with backpack space Y space in the Pokémon bag. Thus, we will avoid wasting minutes transferring or throwing objects because we do not have space, which is also something that usually happens. It is no less important to be well provided with Poké Ball, Super ball Y Ultra ball, especially the latter being the ones with a higher capture rate. It is also advisable to go to Frambu Berries (easier capture) if we run into a shiny / variocolor, because that way we won't play it before a possible attempt without success (because it escapes, for example). In short, this Friday and Saturday, it is best that we make massive collection of all these objects.

And you, are you going to try to get an Empoleon Full Ivs (100%) shiny with Hidrocañón?

In other news related to Pokémon GO, we have already prepared our compilation with all the raid leaders of this month of January 2020; also the monthly article with all 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs resulting after being hatched during this month of January. Latios Y Latias They are the last to arrive. They will be present at the Raids only for a few days in January.