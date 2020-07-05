Pokemon GO: Gastly protagonist of the July Community Day

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced that Gastly will be the Pokemon protagonist of the Pokemon GO Community Day in July, as well as having revealed new bonuses for all coaches.

The Gastly Community Day will be held from 11:00 to 17:00 (Italian time) of Sunday 19 July, below all the details:

Wild Gastly will appear more frequently. If you are lucky, you may encounter a chromatic Gastly

Evolve Haunter (Gastly's evolved form) during the event or up to two hours later to get a Gengar who knows Shadowfist

Take some photos during the Community Day to receive a surprise

It will be possible to buy once only the special Community Day pack of July, containing 30 Ultra Balls, a MT fast attack champion, two flavors and two Super incubators

For just one euro you can access the exclusive Community Day special research story: The great Gastly! Follow Professor Willow in the investigation of some ghostly apparitions that occurred in his mobile laboratory

Pokemon GO Bonus

The hatching distance will be reduced by 75% for the Eggs placed in the Egg Incubators for the duration of the event. We remind you that it will not be possible to activate this bonus in case further bonuses on the distance for hatching are already active. The aroma activated during the event will last for three hours.