Technology

Pokemon GO: Fossil Pokemon are hatching from 7km eggs

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Niantic Labs reports an apparent oddity in the world of Pokemon GO: apparently from 7 km eggs only Fossil-type Pokemon are opening.

"It seems that something strange has happened to the Eggs that you can find in the friendship packs: only the Fossil Pokémon are hatching from the 7 km Eggs!"

  • The Fossil Pokémon Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga and Archen are now the only Pokémon to hatch from the 7 km Eggs.
  • These Fossil Pokémon will no longer hatch from 2km, 5km and 10km Eggs
  • Riolu will now hatch from 10km Eggs

At the moment there are no other details but the developers have promised the arrival of other information shortly, remember that this month there are numerous Pokemon GO events in addition to Pokemon Day 2020 (scheduled for February 27) therefore it is a rather busy period for coaches.

READ:  Apex Legends: a user has reached Level 500, here are his incredible statistics

The Pokemon GO Valentine's Day event ended on February 17th, Niantic has yet to announce plans for the next weekend but we can expect new 5 Star Raids and maybe a special bonus event to celebrate friendship.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.