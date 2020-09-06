Pokémon GO: first changes to Mega Evolutions due to fan complaints

Share it:

Following fan controversy, Niantic Games has made changes to the Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions system, introduced just a few days ago.

The protagonist of the complaints was the Mega Energy, which is the resource useful for activating the transformation of creatures. According to fans, in fact, it was incredibly complex to put aside the energy needed to enable a Mega Evolution and the large number of reports made it so that the development team took into account the feedback by making changes to the amount of Mega Energy obtained in the raid, that is almost doubled.

The amount of energy gained in Mega Raids is also linked to the duration of the fight and it is now possible to set aside a greater number even in shorter battles:

0 to 30 seconds: 90 points (previously 55)

From 31 seconds to 1 minute 15 seconds: 80 points (previously 50 points)

From 1 minute 16 seconds to 2 minutes 30 seconds: 70 points (previously 45)

From 2 minutes 31 seconds to 3 minutes 45 seconds: 60 points (previously 40 points)

From 3 minutes 46 seconds to 5 minutes: 50 points (previously 35)

Niantic has also promised greater rewards for Mega Raids and new ways to obtain Mega Energy, which can soon be obtained simply by walking alongside your Pokémon.

