Pokémon GO: finally revealed the protagonist of the January Community Day

It took a little longer than usual, but in the end Niantic decided to reveal the identity of the creature that will become the protagonist of the January 2020 Community Day of Pokémon GO: we are talking about the Pokémon Penguin Piplup!

As longtime fans will surely remember, Piplup is a fourth generation monster coming from the Sinnoh region, which in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl represented one of the three starters together with Turtwig and Chimchar. In the Pokédex it is described like this: "Very proud. Difficult to make friends because he never listens to the coach's advice". It is of the Water type, ed he is weak to Electro and Erba.

The Community Day will take place from 11:00 to 14:00 on January 19th: During the scheduled hours, the Piplups that will evolve into Prinplup and then into Empoleon will be able to learn an exclusive move that has not yet been revealed. For the occasion, all coaches will be able to take advantage of baits lasting 3 hours and hatching distance reduced to a quarter. We take this opportunity to remind you that starting from January 8th Heatran is available in the Five Star Raids, and that the Synchro Adventure Maratuova is still underway. With Research on the Field in January 2020, however, where are you at?