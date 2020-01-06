Pokemon GO: Field Research Guide January 2020, missions and rewards

Share it:

The new ones are available field research of January 2020 of Pokemon GO, with the ability to capture a Lapras specimen capable of performing attacks Ice Shard is Ice Beam. Let's take a close look at all the missions and rewards from field research this month.

Below we list all the missions of Field research of January 2020, indicating for each of them the Pokemon that it will be possible to meet after completing them.

Fight missions

Fight in a gym: Mankey (possible chromatic version)

Fight in a gym 5 times: Machop (possible chromatic version)

Win a gym fight: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible color version)

Win 3 gym fights: Jynx

Use a super-effective charged attack 7 times: Electabuzz

Defeat Team Rocket: Sneasel (possible chromatic version)

Take on another manager 3 times: Shellder (possible chromatic version)

Fight in a raid: Swinub (possible chromatic version)

Win in a level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte or Kabuto (possible chromatic version)

Win in 5 raids: Aerodactyl (possible chromatic version)

Catch missions

Catch 10 Pokemon: Magikarp (possible color version)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Dratini (possible color version)

Catch 3 Normal, Water, or Ice Pokemon: Dewgong

Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon: Snorunt (possible color version)

Catch 5 weather-enhanced Pokemon: Vulpix or Poliwag

Launch Missions

Make 5 excellent curved shots in a row: Spinda

Make 5 shots with a good result: Voltorb

Make 3 excellent shots: Gastly, Buneary, Lileep or Anorith (possible chromatic version)

Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Onix (possible chromatic version)

Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Larvitar (possible chromatic version)

Evolution, Friendship and Exchange Missions

This month you will find some missions related to the new features of the adventure companions of Pokemon GO. In this regard, do not forget to consult our mini-guide that explains how to increase the level of friendship with your companions in Pokemon GO, so as to get different bonuses and souvenirs.

Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee or Cubchoo

Upgrade a Pokemon 5 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible color version)

Take a photo of your partner: Snover (possible chromatic version)

Earn 5 hearts with your partner: Stantler (possible chromatic version)

Send 10 gifts to friends: Clamperl (possible chromatic version)

Transfer 3 Pokemon: Lotad (possible color version)

Trade a Pokemon: Glalie

Missions with Eggs

Hatch 1 Egg: Exeggcute (possible chromatic version)

Hatch 3 Eggs: Magmar

Hatch 5 Eggs: Chansey

Hatch 7 Eggs: Alola's Vulpix (possible color version)

How to catch Lapras with Geloscheggia and Geloraggio

Remember that by completing the field research missions you will get the stamps. It will be possible to receive at most one stamp per day: once you have accumulated 7 stamps, you will have the opportunity to meet and capture Lapras able to perform attacks Ice Shard is Ice Beam.

Finally, we point out that during the month of January it will be possible to beat Giovanni and capture Moltres Ombra.