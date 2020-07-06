Pokémon GO Fest: the trailer was directed by the director of Star Wars and Knives Out

Share it:

On July 3rd, the Pokémon GO Fest 2020, which for the first time since 2016 is now taking place in virtual format. The reasons, as easily imaginable, should be attributed to the health emergency.

Well, to celebrate such an important event, which by the way falls in the period of fourth anniversary of the game, Niantic asked Rian Johnson, director of films such as Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out – Dinner with the crime of making the presentation trailer, which you can also watch at the top of this news. The movie leverages the new modes of the event, with the Pokémon magically appearing in the coaches' houses and gardens.

In this regard, Johnson said: "In the last few months Pokémon GO has entertained me with my friends even with social distancing. As a longtime coach, it has been a real pleasure to work with Niantic for this spot. It was a new experience for me, that of directing from remote, I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and I think we've put together a fun advertisement that players will enjoy. ".

The Pokémon GO Fest will take place on July 25 and 26, and to participate requires the purchase of a $ 14.99 ticket. I am 700 thousand have already been sold in more than 110 countries! While waiting, you can take on the challenges dedicated to the fourth anniversary of Pokémon GO and get a flying Pikachu.