Pokemon GO Fest: rewards and ultrabonus for the Dragon, Enigma and Unova weeks

After announcing the start date of the third season of the Lega Lotte Go, the authors of Niantic Labs illustrate the challenges to be faced to obtain the rewards and the ultrabonus in the weeks of the Pokemon GO Fest.

The agenda of summer activities planned by The Pokémon Company is particularly full of events, as we can guess by scrolling the list of rewards to be obtained by participating in the challenges of the Dragon, Enigma and Soul Weeks of the Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

Dragon Week 1 – from Friday 31st July to Friday 7th August

Upon completing the eight global challenges, Trainers will unlock Dragon Week, with majestic Dragon-type Pokémon appearing in all shapes and sizes, from tiny Gible to Alola's towering Exeggutor.

Pokèmon that will hatch from the 7 km Eggs: Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, Bagon and, for the lucky ones, Gible and Deino

Five star raid: Rayquaza

Timed searches: once completed, it will be possible to meet two Deinos, including the chromatic versions

Week 2 Enigma – from Friday 7 August to Friday 14 August

Completing 16 global challenges will also unlock the Puzzle Week, with Pokémon such as the mysterious Elgyem or the mighty Deoxys

Pokémon with 7km hatching eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock and Elgyem

Raid: Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem and Unown U, L, T, R and A

Five star raid: Deoxys and Staryu, including color versions

Unova week 3 – from Friday 14 August to Friday 21 August

Accessible by completing 24 global challenges, Unova Week will allow Trainers to meet Pokémon Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga and Bouffalant in the Unova region.

Hatching 7km Pokèmon eggs: Sewaddle, Cottonee and Emolga and other Pokemon from the Unova region

Raid: Roggenrola and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region

Five-star raid: Genesect and Roggenrola, also in the chromatic versions

While waiting to know what you think of this new initiative launched by Niantic Labs to involve Pokémon fans, we remind you that on these pages you will find an in-depth analysis on how to better enjoy the Pokemon GO Fest 2020.