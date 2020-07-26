Pokemon GO Fest 2020: the tricks to live it to the fullest!

Share it:

The Pokemon GO Fest 2020 is upon us and for the occasion Niantic Labs wanted to share a series of useful tricks and tips to better enjoy this long-awaited annual event that celebrates the game's fourth birthday.

The first thing to do is obviously buy the ticketo but there are other little tips that can help you throughout the event.

Purchase a ticket for the Pokémon GO Fest 2020. If you have not yet purchased the ticket, you can do it at a cost of € 14.99 to be able to experience a weekend of special research and meetings with the Pokémon of the event.

Get the most out of this experience with aroma. If activated, aroma will last an hour and will be even more effective in attracting featured Pokémon.

Explore all habitats. During the first day, there will be five different habitats rolling every hour, each with a different set of Pokémon available.

Reach level 10. Make sure you get to level 10 before the end of the event to make the most of this experience.

Home Print Kit. With the home printing kit you can build paper objects, decorations and much more, to help you recreate the adventure of traditional Pokémon GO Fest.

Visit the team's virtual lounge. If during the GO Fest you want to take a break from catching Pokémon, join us in the team's virtual lounge. Watch live video content, join the chat, view team contributions for the global challenge arena and more.

Ultrabonus unlock

As per tradition for the Pokémon GO Fest events, we can't wait to reveal details about the release of this year's ultrabonus! On the first day of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have 32 global challenges to complete in collaboration in the global challenge arena. Every eight collectively completed challenges will unlock one additional week of the ultrabonus event, for a maximum of three. Once the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 begins, you will be able to track your progress in the global challenge arena in the Today view.