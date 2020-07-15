Pokemon GO Fest 2020: the kit with the decorations to be printed arrives

Share it:

The Pokemon GO Fest this year it will be held only in a virtual version according to the WHO ordinances that prohibit gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. However, Niantic Labs has decided to recreate the same atmosphere of live events with a series of decorations to print.

Paper creations and activities

At Pokémon GO live events, the life-size silhouettes of Professor Willow, Spark, Blanche and Candela are great subjects to take photos with. Bring this experience to your home with full-size prints! Print and assemble the professor or foreman you prefer. In addition, you can color the decorations, build a friendship pack or create a Poké Ball: the possibilities are endless!

Decorations

Hang the decorations all over the house or on the windows to proudly represent the Instinct Team, the Wisdom Team or the Courage Team and share the celebrations of the Pokémon GO Fest! What's that? How did the Team GO Rocket flag end up here? Strange…

You can download and print the decorations from the Pokemon GO website, Niantic invites you to share photos of your works with Pokemon GO kits on social media using the hashtag # PokemonGOFest2020.