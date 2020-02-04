Pokemon GO: February 2020 Field Research Guide, missions and rewards

The coaches of Pokemon GO they can devote themselves to new ones field research of February 2020. In this mini-guide we explain how to complete them all, in order to get the new rewards of the month.
As we reported in our Pokemon GO February 2020 events report, the protagonist of this month's extraordinary discovery encounters is woobat. The fifth generation Pokemon looks like this for the first time in the mobile game, and coaches will have the opportunity to catch it until 22:00 on March 1st.
To help you with the intent, below we list all the research missions of February 2020, indicating for each of them the Pokemon that will be possible to meet after completing them.
Fight missions
- Fight in a gym: Mankey or Makuhita (possible chromatic version)
- Fight in a gym 5 times: Machop (possible chromatic version)
- Win a gym fight: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible chromatic version)
- Win 3 gym fights: Jynx
- Use a super-effective charged attack 7 times: Electabuzz
- Take on another manager: Electrike
- Take on a team leader twice: Natu
- Fight in a raid: Spoink (possible chromatic version)
- Win in a level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte or Kabuto (possible chromatic version)
- Win in 5 raids: Aerodactyl (possible chromatic version)
Berries Missions
- Use 5 Berries to catch a Pokemon: Snorunt (possible chromatic version)
- Use 5 Baccalampon to catch a Pokemon: Swinub (possible chromatic version)
- Use 10 Baccananas to catch a Pokemon: Scyther (possible color version)
Catch missions
- Catch 10 Pokemon: Magikarp (possible color version)
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Dratini (possible color version)
- Catch 3 different species of Psychic-type Pokemon: Drowzee
- Catch 3 Water, Fire or Electric Pokemon: Duduo
- Catch 3 different Dark-type Pokemon: Poocheyena
- Catch 5 Elf-type Pokemon: Marill
- Catch 5 weather-enhanced Pokemon: Vulpix or Poliwag
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Zigzagoon
- Catch 5 Grass or Ice Pokemon: Seel
- Catch 15 Pokemon: Sandshrew (possible color version)
Launch Missions
- Make 5 excellent curved shots in a row: Spinda
- Make 5 shots with a good result: Electrode
- Make 3 excellent shots: Gastly, Buneary, Lileep or Anorith (possible chromatic version)
- Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Onix (possible chromatic version)
- Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Larvitar (possible chromatic version)
Evolution, Friendship and Exchange Missions
This month you will find some missions related to the new features of Pokemon GO adventure companions. In this regard, do not forget to consult our mini-guide that explains how to increase the level of friendship with your companions in Pokemon GO, so as to get different bonuses and souvenirs.
- Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee or Cubone
- Upgrade a Pokemon 5 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible color version)
- Take a photo of your partner: Snover (possible chromatic version)
- Take 5 pictures of Eevee: Gulpin
- Earn 5 hearts with your partner: Stantler (possible chromatic version)
- Send 10 gifts to friends: Sneasel (possible chromatic version)
- Transfer 3 Pokemon: Sableye (possible color version)
- Trade a Pokemon: Bronzor
Missions with Eggs
- Hatch 1 Egg: Hoppip or Exeggcute (possible chromatic version)
- Hatch 3 Eggs: Magmar
- Hatch 4 Eggs: Alola's Vulpix (possible chromatic version)
- Hatch 5 Eggs: Chansey
How to catch Woobat
Remember that by completing the field research missions you will get the stamps. It will be possible to receive at most one stamp per day: once you have accumulated 7 stamps, you will have the opportunity to meet and capture woobat. Furthermore, by meeting him, it will also be possible to obtain several bonus Woobat Candies.
