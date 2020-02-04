Pokemon GO: February 2020 Field Research Guide, missions and rewards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coaches of Pokemon GO they can devote themselves to new ones field research of February 2020. In this mini-guide we explain how to complete them all, in order to get the new rewards of the month.

As we reported in our Pokemon GO February 2020 events report, the protagonist of this month's extraordinary discovery encounters is woobat. The fifth generation Pokemon looks like this for the first time in the mobile game, and coaches will have the opportunity to catch it until 22:00 on March 1st.

To help you with the intent, below we list all the research missions of February 2020, indicating for each of them the Pokemon that will be possible to meet after completing them.

Fight missions

Fight in a gym: Mankey or Makuhita (possible chromatic version)

Fight in a gym 5 times: Machop (possible chromatic version)

Win a gym fight: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible chromatic version)

Win 3 gym fights: Jynx

Use a super-effective charged attack 7 times: Electabuzz

Take on another manager: Electrike

Take on a team leader twice: Natu

Fight in a raid: Spoink (possible chromatic version)

Win in a level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte or Kabuto (possible chromatic version)

Win in 5 raids: Aerodactyl (possible chromatic version)

Berries Missions

Use 5 Berries to catch a Pokemon: Snorunt (possible chromatic version)

Use 5 Baccalampon to catch a Pokemon: Swinub (possible chromatic version)

Use 10 Baccananas to catch a Pokemon: Scyther (possible color version)

Catch missions

Catch 10 Pokemon: Magikarp (possible color version)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Dratini (possible color version)

Catch 3 different species of Psychic-type Pokemon: Drowzee

Catch 3 Water, Fire or Electric Pokemon: Duduo

Catch 3 different Dark-type Pokemon: Poocheyena

Catch 5 Elf-type Pokemon: Marill

Catch 5 weather-enhanced Pokemon: Vulpix or Poliwag

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Zigzagoon

Catch 5 Grass or Ice Pokemon: Seel

Catch 15 Pokemon: Sandshrew (possible color version)

Launch Missions

Make 5 excellent curved shots in a row: Spinda

Make 5 shots with a good result: Electrode

Make 3 excellent shots: Gastly, Buneary, Lileep or Anorith (possible chromatic version)

Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Onix (possible chromatic version)

Make 3 excellent shots in a row: Larvitar (possible chromatic version)

Evolution, Friendship and Exchange Missions

This month you will find some missions related to the new features of Pokemon GO adventure companions. In this regard, do not forget to consult our mini-guide that explains how to increase the level of friendship with your companions in Pokemon GO, so as to get different bonuses and souvenirs.

Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee or Cubone

Upgrade a Pokemon 5 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle (possible color version)

Take a photo of your partner: Snover (possible chromatic version)

Take 5 pictures of Eevee: Gulpin

Earn 5 hearts with your partner: Stantler (possible chromatic version)

Send 10 gifts to friends: Sneasel (possible chromatic version)

Transfer 3 Pokemon: Sableye (possible color version)

Trade a Pokemon: Bronzor

Missions with Eggs

Hatch 1 Egg: Hoppip or Exeggcute (possible chromatic version)

Hatch 3 Eggs: Magmar

Hatch 4 Eggs: Alola's Vulpix (possible chromatic version)

Hatch 5 Eggs: Chansey

How to catch Woobat

Remember that by completing the field research missions you will get the stamps. It will be possible to receive at most one stamp per day: once you have accumulated 7 stamps, you will have the opportunity to meet and capture woobat. Furthermore, by meeting him, it will also be possible to obtain several bonus Woobat Candies.