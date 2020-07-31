Pokemon GO: extraordinary discovery and Pokemon time in the foreground of August

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced a series of news for Pokemon GO scheduled for August, including the new Extraordinary Discovery Encounter and Pokemon Time Featured events.

Meeting in the extraordinary discovery of August

From 22:00 CEST on Saturday 1st August 2020 to 22:00 CEST on Tuesday 1st September 2020, it will be possible to meet Scraggy, the Pokémon Mutapelle, during the extraordinary discovery.

Hours of the Pokémon in the foreground

In August, the time of the featured Pokémon will be held every Tuesday at 18:00. Each hour will feature a different Pokémon and a special bonus.

Tuesday 4 August 2020: the Pokémon in the foreground will be Horsea and you will get a double amount of candy by capturing Pokémon

Tuesday 11 August 2020: the featured Pokémon will be Sableye and you will get a double amount of candy by transferring Pokémon

Tuesday 18 August 2020: the Pokémon in the foreground will be Venipede and you will get a double amount of XP by evolving Pokémon

Tuesday 25 August 2020: the Pokémon in the foreground will be Geodude and you will get a double amount of stardust by capturing Pokémon

The Pokemon of the Community Day of August was also announced, an event to be held on Saturday 8 August starring Magikarp. Did you know? During Pokemon Day 2020, more than $ 17 billion was spent by Pokemon GO trainers.