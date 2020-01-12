Pokémon GO: evolutions come via exchange and new Pokémon!

Share it:

2019 was the best year ever for Pokémon GO and the developers of the famous mobile game seem willing to inaugurate 2020 with a series of interesting initiatives.

Among the latter we find the introduction of new mechanics related to the exchange of Pokémon. Fans of the Game Freak series will probably remember that to evolve some creatures it is necessary to exchange them with other players: well, the Niantic team has decided to integrate this function also in Pokémon GO. In concrete terms, this means that "swapping certain Pokémon will not generate any cost in terms of Candy to make it evolve"Among the latter we can find creatures such as Hunter, Kadabra, Graveler or Machoke: if you have traded these Pokémon in the past, the feature will still become available retroactively. In addition, new creatures ready to debut in the game will be able to take advantage of the new system: Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast is Shelmet.

In addition to the latter, others new Pokémon prepare to make their debut within the game. In particular, the coaches will be able to obtain:

In the wild : Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet and others;

: Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet and others; From the hatching of the eggs : Venipede and Dwebble (eggs 2 Km); Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet (eggs 5 Km); Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew (Eggs 10 Km);

: Venipede and Dwebble (eggs 2 Km); Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet (eggs 5 Km); Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew (Eggs 10 Km); Raid : Timburr will appear in One Star Raids;

: Timburr will appear in One Star Raids; Regional Pokémon: in particular, European players will be able to obtain Sawk, also through 10 km eggs. Furthermore, Basculin will be available in two versions depending on whether you are in the eastern or western hemisphere;

In closing, we remind you that the Pokémon GO Community Day of January 2020 is approaching.