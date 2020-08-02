Pokémon GO: Dragon Week has started, here are the Pokémon you can meet

Share it:

The Pokémon GO Fest 2020, which for the first time was played in virtual format ensuring access to Trainers around the world, proved to be a success. Participation was so conspicuous that stopping Team GO Rocket's invasion was not a problem at all unlock this year's ultrabonus.

The ultrabonus is represented by three special weeks, the first of which has just started. We are talking about the Dragon week, to be held until 22:00 on Friday 7 August. Until then you can meet the majestic Dragon-type Pokémon in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny Gible to Alola's towering Exeggutor. Rayquaza can be addressed in five star raids and there is also a special time search available only this week. The luckiest could even come across a chromatic Deino.

Dragon Week (July 31 – August 7)

The following wild Pokémon will appear most frequently: Alola's Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu and Bagon. The luckiest could meet a Gible;

With a little luck, you may encounter a chromatic Deino;

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7km Eggs: Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu and Bagon. Gible and Deino will also hatch from the 7 km eggs, but only for the luckiest;

Rayquaza will be available in five-star raids;

Complete the timed search this week for a chance to meet two Deinos;

The Dragon week will continue until 22:00 on Friday 7 August 2020.

The Enigma Week will take place from 22:00 on August 7 to 22:00 on August 14, while the Week of Unima from 22:00 on August 14 to 22:00 on August 21. This month there are also other events scheduled for Pokémon GO, such as the Extraordinary Discovery (Scraggy) and the Pokémon Hours in the foreground.