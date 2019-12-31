Pokémon GO details its events for the New Year

Share it:

This year 2019 has the hours counted and it is time to look at a 2020 that will begin full of events and new functions for the many players who still spend the days in Pokemon GO.

The list of announced events is as follows:

More special research on Team GO Rocket. January Research Achievement Meeting: Lapras that knows Ice Song and Ice Ray. The overwhelming eclosionatón of Sincroaventura is back! Heatran attacks again in the raids. News from Teselia for the new year.

Team GO Rocket will continue to be present for the next few months with new dark captures. In January it will be possible to get dark Moltres.

To get the Lapras with new movements, the pertinent investigation must be completed between Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 22:00 and Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 22:00 CET.

The new egg hatching event will offer creatures with special hats and more gifts. It will be active from Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 22:00 to Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 22:00 CET.

Heatran will be in the raids on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CET.

And finally the arrival of more creatures of Teselia throughout the year was confirmed. All the details here.