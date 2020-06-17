Pokémon Go creators will promote 1,000 companies for free for a year, but not in Italy

Share it:

Niantic, the company that developed and launched Pokémon Go, wants to lend a hand to all the activities that have been closed due to the recent coronavirus pandemic: it will offer 1,000 small local businesses a year of free advertising within the game.

An effort to help the economic recovery of local businesses, seriously damaged by COVID-19. Traders will have several tools at their disposal to create events, such as raids, show messages and offers to nearby players using geolocation. By leveraging these features, small businesses will be able to make players aware of their position and their products.

The offer extends, for now, only to the activities located in the United States, Japan, Great Britain, Canada and Mexico, which will appear within the title in the form of PokeStop or Gyms. How to be chosen? Each player may propose only one venture during a period starting today and ending on July 31st.

"We are looking for a series of family-run stores with fewer than ten employees"says Niantic senior manager Yennie Solheim. The company plans to start the project already in September. The announcement of this new initiative was accompanied by the disclosure of new details on the Pokemon Go Fest 2020.