Pokemon GO continues to make record numbers despite Coronavirus

In this post-quarantine period from Coronavirus does not stop the success of Pokémon GO, which after recording record takings last March now boasts the best takings ever in the first six months of a year.

Although the game is now four years old, the last few months have allowed the Niantic Labs title to collect record numbers, so as to establish that the first months of 2020 were the best ever for the game. Let's talk about earnings equal to 445 million dollars in just six months, which contribute to the total of $ 3.6 billion accumulated since the game's debut to date. In short, just like a good wine, the free title for Apple and Android smartphones continues to improve over time, thus attracting new users willing to spend on microtransactions. To contribute to the success are also the latest updates, which have significantly improved the accessibility to the game and have allowed any player to have fun without leaving their bedroom, thus transforming the title into a perfect pastime during the quarantine.

Waiting to find out how things will go in the coming months, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide on how to get a Flying Pikachu for free in Pokémon GO. Have you already looked at the trailer for the Pokémon GO Fest directed by the director of Star Wars and Knives Out?