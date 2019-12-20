Pokemon GO Companions of Adventure: how to increase friendship, get bonuses and souvenirs

Share it:

As promised by Niantic, the new Companions of Adventure of Pokemon GO is finally available for some coaches. In this mini-guide we will explain how it works, and how you can increase your friendship with your Pokemon to get bonuses and souvenirs in the game.

With the mode Companions of Adventure Pokemon GO Pokémon will visibly follow the coach on the screen, as seen in Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee on Nintendo Switch.

It will also be possible to interact with the companion Pokemon in different ways, in order to increase the degree of friendship with him and get different in-game bonuses. Below we explain everything you need to know about Pokemon GO's Adventure Companions mode.

How to start the Companions of Adventure mode

To start the Companions of Adventure mode, that's enough Feed your companion Pokemon with berries. Doing so will increase your level of friendship with him in Good Companion, making the Pokemon visible on the map behind you.

How to interact with Pokemon in Companions of Adventure

To interact with your partner, first of all make sure you have activated AR + in the settings. Then go to the new companion profile page and touch "Play!". You can also feed it, for example by offering a quick snack.

Each Pokemon has its quirks and its ways of expressing itself. Pay attention to your companions as you explore the game world, and you will notice different movements and expressions that will distinguish them from others.

In addition to feeding the companion Pokemon, it will be possible to play with him. See what it does when you interact with the Pokemon in AR + mode: each creature will react differently!

Bonuses, souvenirs and rewards of the Companions of Adventure mode

Interacting with your companion Pokemon will increase the degree of friendship with him, with the possibility of obtaining several advantages in the game. Below we list the degrees of friendship that can be achieved in the game:

Good mate : your partner can reach you on the map! You will also be able to see how he feels on his profile page.

: your partner can reach you on the map! You will also be able to see how he feels on his profile page. Great companion : do you have difficulty catching a Pokemon? Your partner can help you in meeting other creatures! He can also bring items that will help you on your journey in Pokemon GO.

: do you have difficulty catching a Pokemon? Your partner can help you in meeting other creatures! He can also bring items that will help you on your journey in Pokemon GO. Skin companion : your partner will help you explore the world around you by letting you know interesting places nearby! It will also bring you some souvenirs, which you can check on your partner's profile page.

: your partner will help you explore the world around you by letting you know interesting places nearby! It will also bring you some souvenirs, which you can check on your partner's profile page. Best companion: become best friends and your partner will show off the Best Companion bow to show to anyone close to you! Pokemon that have reached the Best Companion level can get PL upgrades in fights until they are selected as your companion Pokémon.

How to increase the degree of friendship in Companions of Adventure

You will increase your friendship with your partner by gaining affection. Affection is measured in hearts that you can achieve by doing the following activities with your partner:

Walking together gives up to 3 Hearts . You will have to travel 2 km for each heart. Replacing your friend will restore any progress made to the next heart, but will not restore progress in earning Candy.

. You will have to travel 2 km for each heart. Replacing your friend will restore any progress made to the next heart, but will not restore progress in earning Candy. Feeding your mate with berries can give up to 3 Hearts . Your friend must be fasting and eat three berries to get heart. You will therefore need 9 berries a day to get all 3 hearts.

. Your friend must be fasting and eat three berries to get heart. You will therefore need 9 berries a day to get all 3 hearts. Playing with your partner will give you 1 Heart. You just need to touch the Pokemon in AR mode and stroke it with your finger for a few seconds until you see it turn and bounce with joy.

You just need to touch the Pokemon in AR mode and stroke it with your finger for a few seconds until you see it turn and bounce with joy. Fighting with your partner will give you 1 Heart . Fights will be counted in the Gym, in the Raids, against the GO Rocket Team or the Trainer Battles. The important thing is that your friend is a member of the team! Training with Leaders also counts as Trainer Battle.

. Fights will be counted in the Gym, in the Raids, against the GO Rocket Team or the Trainer Battles. The important thing is that your friend is a member of the team! Training with Leaders also counts as Trainer Battle. Taking a photo of your partner will reward you with 1 Heart .

. Visiting a new place with your partner will reward you with 1 Heart. Just visit a new Pokétop or gym that you have never visited before.

When you reach the highest mood level (Enthusiast) you can unlock the following advantages:

The distance used by your partner to find sweets will be halved.

The number of hearts earned will be doubled.

Coaches will get bonus hearts!

With the profile page of your updated buddy you can see his progress in candy research, his mood, a list of daily activities that you can do together to gain affection and his level. You can also see the story of other Pokémon that were your companions and the adventures you shared.

Recall that the Companions of Adventure rollout has just started, and that at the moment the mode is only available for coaches of Pokemon GO from level 30 upwards. As announced by Niantic, in the course of 2020 the Companions of Adventure mode will be extended to all players.