Pokemon GO Christmas 2019: Snover and Stantler Shiny are now available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the innovations introduced with the 2019 Pokemon GO Winter Holidays, all coaches can look for versions shiny (chromatic) of Snover is Stantler. Let's see how to catch them.

During the Christmas event in Pokemon GO it will be possible to meet the very rare shiny variants of Snover is Stantler, two creatures that coaches will be able to spot more often in the wild these days.

Spotting and capturing the chromatic variations of Snover and Stantler will above all be a matter of luck, but a little perseverance will be enough to succeed. In fact, all you have to do is explore the map until you have met the two Pokemon in their shiny versions, and finally catch them after the fight. Have you already done it? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Saturday 28 December, always during the Christmas event 2019, Regice will return to the Pokemon GO Raids. Don't miss the opportunity to face it and capture it!