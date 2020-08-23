Pokémon GO: choose the protagonist of the Community Days of September and October!

Share it:

As promised, during the night Niantic started public voting for the choice of the two Pokémon protagonists of the Pokémon GO Community Days in September and October.

There are four monsters in contention, that is Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer e Porygon. The two Pokémon that will receive the most votes will be the protagonists of the next two Community Day events: the first in the standings will appear on Sunday 20 September 2020, while the second will be the star of the event on Saturday 17 October.

Don’t know who to vote for? Then here are other details that could help you in your choice:

Charmander : Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander’s evolved form) into a Charizard that knows the Dragon Breath Dragon attack. Dragon Breath grants Charizard a quick attack that deals damage quickly and is super effective against Dragon-type Pokémon;

: Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander’s evolved form) into a Charizard that knows the Dragon Breath Dragon attack. Dragon Breath grants Charizard a quick attack that deals damage quickly and is super effective against Dragon-type Pokémon; Caterpie : evolve Metapod (the evolved form of Caterpie) into a Butterfree that knows the Typhoon Flying-type attack. Typhoon provides Butterfree with a powerful Flying-type Charged Attack to further strengthen its battles against Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type Pokémon.

: evolve Metapod (the evolved form of Caterpie) into a Butterfree that knows the Typhoon Flying-type attack. Typhoon provides Butterfree with a powerful Flying-type Charged Attack to further strengthen its battles against Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type Pokémon. Grimer : originally discovered in the Kanto region, it will appear in the wild and hatch from Eggs. Alolan Grimer will be available in raids. Evolve an Alolan Grimer or Grimer to obtain an Alolan Muk or Muk that knows Fire Punch-type attack. Fire Punch would be the first Fire-type attack available for Alolan Muk and Muk, giving them an option for a charged attack that not only charges quickly but also hits Steel-type Pokémon super effectively;

: originally discovered in the Kanto region, it will appear in the wild and hatch from Eggs. Alolan Grimer will be available in raids. Evolve an Alolan Grimer or Grimer to obtain an Alolan Muk or Muk that knows Fire Punch-type attack. Fire Punch would be the first Fire-type attack available for Alolan Muk and Muk, giving them an option for a charged attack that not only charges quickly but also hits Steel-type Pokémon super effectively; Porygon: Evolve Porygon2 (the evolved form of Porygon) into a Porygon-Z that knows the Normal Triplet attack. This attack will be new in Pokémon GO: using it you can decrease the attack and defense of the opposing Pokémon.

You can also take part in the vote by going to Pokémon GO official Twitter profile, or quite simply by expressing your preference in the tweet attached at the bottom of this news. You have until 03:00 on Monday 24 August: which creature do you want to vote for?