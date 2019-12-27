Pokémon GO: changes to Gyms and PokéStops can now be reported

Share it:

Over the past few hours Pokémon GO has silently received a new update that introduces a very interesting feature and thanks to which players can report any changes to the game to developers.

From today it is in fact possible for all the players of the hugely popular Niantic Games title to report the changes made to the headquarters buildings PokéStop is Gyms over time, so that the development team can change its position and allow everyone to benefit. To send a report, just click on a PokéStop on the screen and then on the circular photo. At this point, click on the round icon in the upper right corner of the screen with the three white dots inside it and you will see a screen to fill in with all the details of your report.

Before you run to make your reports around your city, we remind you that the chromatic versions of Snover and Stantler are now available in Pokemon GO for the Christmas event.

Did you know that the new Pokemon Shadow Bagon, Stantler and Absol have also been introduced in the last few days?