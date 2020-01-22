Pokemon GO celebrates the year of the mouse, the celebrations for the Lunar New Year begin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Happy Lunar New Year! The Pokémon GO Lunar New Year event will be held again, where several will be available Red Pokémon and a targeted research starring Minccino, the Pokémon Chinchilla, to celebrate the year of the mouse.

Pokémon GO Lunar New Year event

It's time to welcome the new moon phases together with the wild red Pokémon, which will appear more frequently, to the lucky bonuses and to a Pokémon never seen before on Pokémon GO: Darumaka!

Date and time

From 22:00 CET on Friday 24 January 2020 to 22:00 CET on Monday 3 February 2020

Features

Some red Pokémon will be available : Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot and wild Foongus will appear more frequently.

: Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot and wild Foongus will appear more frequently. Gyashaa !: If you are lucky, you may encounter wild Gyarados. Are you lucky enough to meet the coveted red chromatic Gyarados?

If you are lucky, you may encounter wild Gyarados. Are you lucky enough to meet the coveted red chromatic Gyarados? Darumaka will hatch from the 7 km Eggs: Some red Pokémon, such as Shuckle and Foongus, will hatch from 7km Eggs. To make its debut in Pokémon GO will be Darumaka, the Pokémon Daruma!

Bonus

Friendship packs will reward you with rare candies, so be sure to send and open many with your friends.

Make sure to make multiple exchanges with your friends: in this way you will increase the probability of becoming lucky friends.

When you trade a Pokémon, the chance of it becoming a lucky Pokémon will increase.

Targeted research by Minccino

To celebrate the year of the mouse, Minccino, the Pokémon Chinchilla, will be available in Pokémon GO for a special targeted search event. Furthermore, Professor Willow has discovered that Minccino can evolve into Cinccino through the use of a Unova Stone!

Date and time

Sunday 2 February 2020, from 14:00 to 17:00 (local time)

Features

Field research: Minccino's targeted research tasks will allow you to meet Minccino.

Wild Pokémon perfect for the year of the mouse will appear more frequently: look for Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat.

Minccino in 5 km eggs: Minccino will hatch from the 5km eggs more frequently. At the end of the event, Minccino will continue to be available in this type of Egg. Chromatic Minccino will be available: if you are lucky, you might meet one!