Pokémon GO celebrates the Sword and Shield DLC: new items and Farfetch'd from Galar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Nintendo and Game Freak publish the launch trailer of the Island of Armor of Pokémon Sword and Shield, also Pokémon GO is preparing to welcome news.

The Niantic team has in fact chosen to celebrate the expansion of the borders of the Galar Region with the inclusion of some additional content in the mobile title. In particular, as of now, Trainers can run into the Farfetch'd of Galar, regional variant of the famous First Generation Poket Monster. However, the creature will remain available to the community for a very limited period of time: the Pokémon Selvanatra will in fact abandon Pokémon GO Thursday 18 June, at 15:00 of our local time zone.

In addition to the Eighth Generation creature, the Pokémon GO boutique will also welcome new items for Trainer avatars. The latter will be inspired by Galar's Farfetch'd, as well as Armor Island. Some of the new in-game items, we point out, are available totally free of charge. At the bottom of this news, you can also view a preview of the clothes inspired by the Pokémon Selvanatra.

In closing, we remember that the Niantic team has confirmed that further news are in the pipeline for the mobile game: in particular, Mega Evolutions are also arriving in Pokémon GO!