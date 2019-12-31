Pokémon GO celebrates 2020: special events, Shadow Moltres and new Pokémon coming!

Share it:

After celebrating Christmas 2019 in style, the team from Pokémon GO is preparing to celebrate the start of the new year with many special events!

Niantic has in fact confirmed a rich calendar of initiatives that will enrich the gaming experience during the course of the January, which will go alongside the first Pokémon GO Community Day of 2020. Below, we summarize the main features:

Special Search Team GO Rocket : Trainers will also be able to deal with Giovanni next month in an attempt to save a new Legendary Pokémon. Moltres Ombra will in fact be the protagonist of the event;

: Trainers will also be able to deal with Giovanni next month in an attempt to save a new Legendary Pokémon. Moltres Ombra will in fact be the protagonist of the event; Extraordinary discovery of January : between 22:00 on Wednesday 1 January and the same time on Saturday 1 February, it will be possible to meet Lapras capable of carrying out the attacks Geloscheggia and Geloraggio;

: between 22:00 on Wednesday 1 January and the same time on Saturday 1 February, it will be possible to meet Lapras capable of carrying out the attacks Geloscheggia and Geloraggio; Maratuova of Sincroavventura : Between 22:00 on Thursday 2nd January and 22:00 on Thursday 16th January, players who dedicate themselves to Eggs in the Incubators will be able to get interesting rewards, including extra stardust, Rare Candies and Unima Stones. In addition, the hatching could give Pokémon wearing festive hats;

: Between 22:00 on Thursday 2nd January and 22:00 on Thursday 16th January, players who dedicate themselves to Eggs in the Incubators will be able to get interesting rewards, including extra stardust, Rare Candies and Unima Stones. In addition, the hatching could give Pokémon wearing festive hats; Five star raid : Hetatran will be the protagonist between 22:00 on Tuesday 7 January at the same time on Tuesday 14 January. The luckiest Trainers will also be able to meet a chromatic / shiny version of the Fire and Steel type Pokémon;

: Hetatran will be the protagonist between 22:00 on Tuesday 7 January at the same time on Tuesday 14 January. The luckiest Trainers will also be able to meet a chromatic / shiny version of the Fire and Steel type Pokémon; New Pokémon: Niantic has confirmed that new creatures from the region of Unova will soon arrive in Pokémon GO;

Waiting for the new year, we point out that Niantic recently decided to disable the Pokémon Go Wayfarer function.