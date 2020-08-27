Pokémon GO: big changes for the Raids in view of the Mega Evolutions

Share it:

Mega Evolutions will finally arrive in Pokémon GO tomorrow, August 27, but this is not the only news that Trainers can expect.

Simultaneously with the launch of the Mega Evolutions, Niantic will apply big changes to one of the most important components of the game, i Raid. To begin with, the developers will permanently remove the 2 and 4-star Raids, leaving only the 1, 3 and 5-star ones. According to al Product Lead Matt Slemon, the removal was dictated by the low level of popularity of the 2 and 4 star Raids. Even if the latter are no longer present, Trainers will continue to receive the rewards in the 1 and 3-star Raids, respectively.

Additionally, Niantic will remove the team collaboration bonus, replacing it with a bonus for speed of completion. The faster the Raid bosses are beaten, the better the rewards for the team of Trainers. Finally, we report the introduction of a new type of raid, i Mega Raid, which will include Mega-Evolved Pokémon as bosses. Their difficulty will be comparable to that of 5-star Raids and will give away a new resource, the Mega Energy, which can be used to Mega Evolve their Pokémon.