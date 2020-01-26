Pokémon GO and the year of the mouse: further special event on February 2nd!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the evening of Friday 24 January, the celebrations for the Lunar New Year in Pokémon GO took off. For the occasion, several bonuses have been made available, but that's not all.

While the initiatives announced by the team of Niantic continue until Monday 3 February, a further special event will enrich the video game offer of the mobile game. Sunday 2nd Februaryin fact, several themed bonuses will be available in-game. The event will only last for three hours, starting at 14:00 and ending at 17:00 of the Italian time zone. For the entire duration of the event, the following themed bonuses will be available Year of the Mouse.

Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat will appear with higher frequency in the wild ;

; Give her 5 km eggs , it will be easier to obtain Minccino, the Pokémon Chinchilla. The latter can also be obtained by hatching in the period following the event;

, it will be easier to obtain Minccino, the Pokémon Chinchilla. The latter can also be obtained by hatching in the period following the event; Chromatic / shiny minccino : may be encountered in the wild;

: may be encountered in the wild; Field research: by carrying out the various tasks, the Trainers will be able to meet Minccino;

Additionally, Professor Willow has discovered that Mincinno can evolve through Unova Stone, thereby becoming Cinccino.

In closing, we point out that voting is currently open to choose the Pokémon protagonist of the Pokémon GO Community Day in February.